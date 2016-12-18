Led Zeppelin ‘Presence’ (12 Days of Led Zeppelin)

Led Zeppelin “Presence”

(Released 3/31/76)

“Presence” is the album Robert Plant recorded while wheelchair-bound; a car accident in August, 1975 left him with a broken ankle and elbow.

The band banged “Presence” out in three weeks, a process Plant called “a cry for survival.”

“Presence” never landed a “radio song,” and as such has earned the status as the hidden treasure of Led Zeppelin’s catalog. The songs are definitely there… Zeppelin pulled out two “Presence” cuts (“For Your Life,” “Nobody’s Fault But Mine”) for its 2007 reunion.

And then there’s “Achilles Last Stand”… a true masterpiece (also the band’s third longest studio song).

Album sales (U.S.) – 3 million

Chart position – 1

LISTEN ALL DAY FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN A COPY OF “PRESENCE”