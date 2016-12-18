‘Star Wars’: What’s next after ‘Rogue One?’

If you’re wondering what’s next for “Star Wars” after seeing “Rogue One” this weekend, here’s what we know:
Star Wars: Episode VIII
(12/15/17)
Less than a year to go until we get a resolution from Episode VII’s cliffhanger. Some early reports say VIII will be darker than VII, but we won’t get a hint of what’s to come until Spring, when the first trailer hits.
Han Solo Untitled Film
(5/25/18)
There’s a lot of potential in a story about a pre-“New Hope” Han Solo… who in my head looks like Chris Pratt as Star Lord.
Star Wars: Episode IX
(Sometime in 2019)
Whatever threads are left dangling in VIII will presumably be wrapped up here.
What about a Boba Fett movie? Darth Vader? Wookie planet? Nothing else is on the official calendar yet, but you know Disney has serious long-term plans for this franchise.