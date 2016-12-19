AC/DC-Chatting For Christmas

The holiday season is a good time to catch up with old friends, even if you’ve spent decades on the “Highway to Hell.” Former AC/DC members Brian Johnson and Phil Rudd recently had a chat.

Rudd tells Eon Music, “I’ve had contact with the guys and the crew… I spoke to Brian a couple of days ago. We were talking about cars and how useless he is; how much quicker I am than him! He’s doing all right.” Rudd is obviously joking as they both love fast cars, and Johnson is an amateur race car driver.

Asked if he would be interested in rejoining AC/DC now that Johnson, Malcolm Young and Cliff Williams are no longer in the band, Rudd says, “Yeah, I would be. There are other options, and I’ve got my ideas. Nothing’s impossible, let’s just say that.”

Rudd will be busy in 2017, as he tours Europe with his band in support of his 2014 album, Head Job. The tour starts on March 31st in Oslo, Norway.

Rudd was booted from AC/DC in 2014 after being arrested on numerous charges, including threatening to kill.