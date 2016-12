Mick Jagger’s newborn son now has a name, but it wasn’t Mick who revealed it.

His 32-year old daughter Elizabeth writes on Instagram, “So proud of my beautiful baby brother, Deveraux [prn: Dev-uh-ro] Octavian Basil Jagger.” And there is no denying that he is Jagger’s son as he looks like his old man.

The boy’s mother is 29-year old ballerina Melanie Hamrick.