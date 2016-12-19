Red Hot Chili Peppers Chad Jams, Anthony’s Sick

Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith joined the band’s opening act, Babymetal, to jam Sunday night in London.

Smith joined the trio of singers on stage dressed in a white robe and white face paint just like Babymetal’s backing group, the Kami Band. They performed the Judas Priest songs “Painkiller” and “Breaking the Law.” The show ended up being the last on the Peppers’ European tour, as they’ve postponed two gigs set for Dublin, Ireland Tuesday and Wednesday to September to allow singer Anthony Kiedis to recover from the flu.