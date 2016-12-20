Congrats From Hall of Famers

A handful of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members have congratulated those who were elected today for induction next year. Among them are:

Former Cheap Trick drummer Bun E. Carlos: “Congratulations to Roy Wood (of ELO) on his Hall of Fame Induction. Roy has been in the ‘Bun E. Hall O’ Fame’ for decades.”

Rush: “Yes…the Rock Hall finally got it right! Big congrats to Yes and Pearl Jam on their entry to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!”

Dave Mason of Traffic: “Congratulations to all the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees, in particular Journey, with whom we had a great time touring with this summer. We are very happy for our friends.”

Toto guitarist Steve Lukather, who is not in the Hall, but has friends who are: “Huge congrats to my friends Neal (Schon) and the guys in Journey, all the Yes guys, and Jeff Lynne and ELO on their Hall of Fame inductions!”