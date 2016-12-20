Led Zeppelin ‘Coda’ (12 Days of Led Zeppelin)

Led Zeppelin “Coda”

(Released 11/19/82)



This collection of previously-unreleased songs was a mixed bag of recordings dating back to the band’s beginning. It’s also a contract-fulfilling swan song (pun intended) for Led Zeppelin.

John Paul Jones once said of Zeppelin’s catalog, “We used everything.” What he meant was that they really didn’t leave any studio scraps behind. “Coda” is proof of that. I remember buying it the day it came out (Record City in Skokie, represent) and racing home to listen. The whole experience was just over half an hour.

When I was kid, I think I gravitated more toward the “In Through the Out Door” outtakes, stuff like “Ozone Baby” and “Darlene.” Looking back, I think it’s the sole Page/Plant composition on “Coda” (“Poor Tom”) that stands tallest.

Album sales (U.S.) – 1 million

Chart position – 6

