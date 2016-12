Your 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are…

Pearl Jam (on the first try!)

Journey (the online vote leader)

Yes

Electric Light Orchestra

Joan Baez

Tupac Shakur

Nile Rodgers will get the award for Artistic Excellence

Pearl Jam, ELO, Joan Baez and Tupac were all first-time nominees.

The induction ceremony will be held April 7, 2017.