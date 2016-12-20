Red Hot Chili Peppers Zuckerberg’s a Fan

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have a big fan in one of the most important tech people in the world — Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg created an artificial intelligence for his home to do such tasks as turning off the lights in his bedroom, using facial recognition to automatically open the door for his friends and shooting a fresh T-shirt out of a specially rigged cannon. And in a blog entry, he writes about having the A.I. — named Jarvis after the character in Iron Man — play music he wants to hear. A screenshot of the code lists 10 Chili Peppers tracks it has played.

Fast Company also posted a video of Zuckerberg asking Jarvis to play some Peppers for him.