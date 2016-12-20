YES: Wakeman Won’t Attend Rock Hall Induction

The news of who’ll be inducted next year into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is just a few hours old, and already there is controversy.

Former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman says, “I would have been [pleased] if it had happened years ago when it was really well deserved. I find it hard to come to terms with the fact that so many bands are inducted into the Hall of Fame too late in their careers after key members have passed away. A classic example is Deep Purple and Jon Lord, and now Yes and there will be no Chris Squire… Under no circumstances will I be any part of it, neither will I be attending.”

No word yet if former Journey singer Steve Perry will attend, as he has said in the past that he has no interest.

Another potential minefield is between Jeff Lynne and Bev Bevan, the onetime ELO bandmates who have not spoken in 30 years.

This year’s other inductees are Pearl Jam, Tupac Shakur and Joan Baez. The induction ceremony takes place in Brooklyn, New York on April 7th.