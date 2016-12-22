Aerosmith Steven Tyler Says to Expect a Worldwide Tour

It looks like 2017 will be an Aerosmith year for Steven Tyler.

After focusing on his country album during 2016, he tells Billboard the band’s “European tour is booked, locked and cocked” for next summer. “And then we’re coming back and we’re doing the rest of the world.”

Though Tyler won’t call it a farewell tour, he admits, “Truth is, who knows how long we’ll be touring as the original band?… I think that we’re all freak of natures.” During a phone call this week with Joe Perry, the guitarist told him, “We have no right being as healthy as we are after what we’ve been through.”

While Tyler’s focus is on Aerosmith, he did mention one possible side project: a duet with Mariah Carey, whom he recently saw in New York. “She was one of the first to be one of those vocal gymnasts…and I was just thinking…about doing something like ‘What It Takes’ or ‘Dream On’ or something like that with her and actually be able to represent myself.”