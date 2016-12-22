Bret Michaels Launches Emoji Line

It’s time to add some Poison to your Christmas shopping list.

A “limited holiday edition” of something called the “Bret Michaels Emoji and lyric keyboard” went on sale today (Wednesday) through Google and Apple’s App Store. It’s a line of emojis that its creators say “will combine Michaels’ most famous lyrics, sayings and phrases from both his music and TV career, along with various illustrations of the singer [that are] sure to suit the user’s every emotion, turning their thoughts into Michaels’ best known lyrics and phrases.”

The initial run will include exclusive holiday and sports emojis featuring Michaels, and the designers promise that more will be added to the collection throughout 2017.