Led Zeppelin – “Mothership” (12 Days of Led Zeppelin)

Led Zeppelin “Mothership”

(Released 11/12/07)



Meant more as a “hits collection” for passive Zeppelin fans (who are those people, anyway?), “Mothership” gathered 24 iconic Zeppelin songs into one tidy package.

The remastering done for “Mothership” was a subject for debate after its release: Some hardcore fans said the original 80s CDs sounded better than the remasters.

Sonic purists eventually got what they needed: The 180-gram vinyl version (a four-LP set) released last year included remasters from the 2015 “Led Zeppelin Deluxe Edition” releases.

Album sales (U.S.) – 2 million

Chart position – 7