Rolling Stones Documentaries Make TV Debuts in January

The Rolling Stones’ recent pair of documentaries will debut on Starz on back-to-back Sunday nights next month.

Olé! Olé! Olé!: A Trip Across Latin America, will have its initial airing January 15th, and Havana Moon will premiere on January 22nd. Both films will also be available for download and streaming via the Starz app starting January 15th.

Olé Olé Olé! follows the band through 10 Latin American cities earlier this year. Havana Moon features the entire Havana show — as they became the first foreign rock band to play Cuba. (Deadline.com)