Rush- Join Bands in Supporting Team Rock

Rush is the latest band to throw support behind a fundraiser for the former employees of Team Rock, which published Metal Hammer, Classic Rock and more.

The entire staff of all the magazines lost their jobs on Monday and were told they wouldn’t be paid for December, as the company’s assets would be liquidated. A fundraising campaign so the staff will have money for the holidays has reached $95,000 so far.

Rush posted a note on their website saying, “We are thinking of the very talented and passionate staff that lived to bring the music of so many artists to their fans. We’ve met some amazing people through our interviews over the years… We’re donating and we urge the rock community to do the same, whatever you can do to support!”