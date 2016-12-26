PEARL JAM: First Drummer Reacts to Rock Hall Election

Pearl Jam, like Spinal Tap, has had its fair share of drummers — five to be exact. But when the band is inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on April 7th in Brooklyn, New York, only two will be recognized: Dave Krusen, who was in the first lineup, and current member Matt Cameron.

Krusen left shortly after the first PJ album, Ten, was released in 1991. He tells Rolling Stone he was “shocked” to be recognized. “It had just been so long ago… But…I’m very proud to have been a part of that thing. I’m glad to be included… It’s very humbling, for sure.”

Asked how he felt seeing them become so big after he left, Krusen says, “I think it was harder for people around me than it was for me. I had to either accept or let it run me over. I had to accept it and move on with my life. I realized, also, that’s music and that’s what I wanted to do. The upside of it was it got me to take notice of my life and get my [act] together. The cool thing was they are really good people. It’s not just a musical influence. They’ve influenced me in how they’ve conducted themselves.”

Asked to evaluate the drummers who followed him in Pearl Jam — Matt Chamberlain, Dave Abbruzzese, Jack Irons and Matt Cameron — he says, “People can have a favorite drummer. I understand that. But to try and tear one down to build the other up, I don’t understand that. I can’t get with that. I think Matt Cameron is, by far, the best drummer the band has ever had.”