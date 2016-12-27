Alice In Chains- Early Layne Tape Up for Bids

A tape from one of Layne Staley’s pre-Alice in Chains bands is up for bids on eBay.

Staley’s former bandmate in 40 Years of Hate, Ron Holt, is auctioning off the tape. Holt describes the music as “a mix of industrial, rock and funk rock” and says the tracks “exist here in an unfinished state.” He adds that Jerry Cantrell was supposed to lay down guitar when they worked on these six songs, but never did.

The starting bid on the tape was $500 — and it’s only up to $510 now. But if you want to avoid a bidding war, Holt has a “Buy It Now” option for $5000. The auction ends on Friday.

http://ebay.to/2ioa58g