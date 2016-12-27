Eddie Vedder Helps Family on Verge of Eviction

Eddie Vedder helped a Maryland family whose Christmas plea on Craigslist went viral.

On December 19th, the Washington Post published an article about Tyshika Britten, who posted on Craigslist asking for help from strangers as she and her six kids were facing eviction and had no money for Christmas gifts. The Pearl Jam frontman saw the story and sent the family a check for $10,000.

Vedder told the Post, “I was just so moved by the story and what this mother did for her children. I thought those kids must be so proud of their mother for reaching out. That takes a lot of courage.” Vedder said their plight reminded him of his own childhood. He explained, “There were years there were toys from Santa, but they were used and they came from garage sales and they didn’t always work.”