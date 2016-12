The 2017 Progressive Chicagoland Boat RV and Strictly Sail Show is finally here! Visit the WLUP team Wednesday, January 11th through Sunday, January 15th at the show for a chance to win prizes, lounge around, play games and More!

Enter below for your chance to win tickets to boat show. Plus, an opportunity to win patio set from Viking Ski & Patio on-site at the show.