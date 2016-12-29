Chicago New Year Resolutions

Out with the old, in with the new. Unless we are talking about new ballpark names–we’ll keep the old one, thanks. The New Year is supposed to bring new energy, new focus, and new goals for 365 days. And while I think it’s important to make your own resolutions for 2017, Chicago should have some too.

Stop man spreading on the CTA (pictured) Shovel your sidewalk Stand on the right, walk on the left Leave the 4am bar at 1am Pick up your dog’s poop–the wind carries the smell two blocks down Tip your bartender at Wrigley instead of pretending to by doing a little motion with your hand near the cash bucket Be kind Listen to The Loop

