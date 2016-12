A hologram version of Ronnie James Dio was part of the Dio Disciples’ performance at the Wacken Open Air performance this year. Looking ahead, the company that created the Dio hologram’s going to put it on the road.

The Dio Disciples tour will feature live singers Ripper Owens and Oni Logan… the ghost of Dio will take the lead on songs like “We Rock,” “Holy Diver” and “Rainbow in the Dark.”

Horns up for Hologram Dio!