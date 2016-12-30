Ratt- Blotzer Show Gets Axed Over Dispute

Bobby Blotzer insisted he was going to keep touring under the Ratt name even though his former bandmates won a court battle over it. But it looks like he might have some problems going ahead.

The Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Mount Pleasant, Michigan canceled Blotzer’s performance Thursday just a few hours before his version of Ratt was to perform after receiving a cease-and-desist order.

The casino said in a statement that after reviewing the order, officials concluded, “It cannot proceed with the performance of Mr. Blotzer, due to the current legal dispute.” Co-headliner Night Ranger went on as scheduled.

Blotzer responded on Facebook and said the venue “would not allow Ratt to perform unless Soaring Eagle Casino was allowed to take control over the performance and presentation of Ratt’s show for its fans. This was a violation of the contract.”