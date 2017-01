2017 marks the 50th anniversary of the Doors, and Los Angeles is holding an event this week to celebrate.

L.A. City Council member Mike Bonin’s set to make the official proclamation on 1/4 at the intersection of Pacific and Windward, site of the iconic “Venice” sign. Surviving members John Densmore and Robbie Krieger will be there, along with family members of Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek.