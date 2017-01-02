Hollywood Goes Green

Someone just became a legend, or at least a suspect for vandalism of the legendary Hollywood sign in the hills of Hollywood, California. Some time before the clock struck midnight and the sun rose on the New Year, police guess that the prankster — probably a man — used tarps to change the O’s in the sign to E’s…and with it, HOLLYWEED. Since park rangers were lightly staffed for the holiday, Hollyweed remained.

Note: Californians voted last month to make recreational use of marijuana legal statewide for those 21 and over.