Chilli Peppers,Iggy Pop- Cameos in New Film

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Iggy Pop, Florence and the Machine and Patti Smith have cameos in the next film from director Terrence Malik.

Malik has been working on Song to Song, which was previously known under the title Weightless, for almost five years. He shot much of it on location around the Austin City Limits festival in Austin, Texas in 2012.

IndieWire says the film is “a modern love story set against the Austin, Texas music scene, [as] two entangled couples — struggling songwriters Faye (Rooney Mara) and BV (Ryan Gosling), and music mogul Cook (Michael Fassbender) and the waitress whom he ensnares (Natalie Portman) — chase success through a rock ‘n’ roll landscape of seduction and betrayal.” The cast also includes Christian Bale, Val Kilmer, Cate Blanchett and Benicio Del Toro.

Song to Song will be released on March 17th.