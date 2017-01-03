“Don’t Stop Me Now” by QUEEN tops a list of the most uplifting songs ever

2015 study into what makes a song “feel-good” has re-emerged in recent days thanks to the vagaries of social media.

Dr Jacob Jolij, a cognitive neuroscientist the University of Groningen in Holland, was commissioned by British electronics brand called Alba to investigate data it gathered on UK residents’ musical preference, and their favourite songs to improve their moods.

Dr Jolij said: “A feel good song is very personal. Music is intimately linked with memory and emotion, and these associations strongly determine whether a song will put you in a good mood or not