Foo Fighters, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Maroon 5 will be the headline acts at fifth annual BottleRock Festival, May 26th through the 28th in Napa, California.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday. Other acts appearing at the event include Modest Mouse, Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals, Silversun Pickups, Band of Horses, Fitz and the Tantrums, Live, Dirty Heads, Michael Franti and Spearhead, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Frightened Rabbit, Andra Day, Highly Suspect and Judah and the Lion.