Metallica Mustaine Says They Kept Him Out of Hall

Dave Mustaine believes the members Metallica kept him from being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with them in 2009.

Mustaine was responding to questions from fans on Twitter and said that two of his bucket list items are a Grammy win and having Megadeth inducted into the Rock Hall. Mustaine added that he feels the Rock Hall is “opposed to me being in there.” He followed that up by saying, “I am in there [because] of Metallica in a way.”

Mustaine then clarified his earlier tweets by saying he wasn’t one of the Metallica members that went in because “Metallica didn’t want me there, not the RNRHOF.” Of course, the Rock Hall makes the call about which members go in, and considering Mustaine didn’t appear on any of the band’s albums, leaving him off seems to make sense.