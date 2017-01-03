Vince Neil Survives Week One of Celebrity Apprentice

The New Celebrity Apprentice, with Arnold Schwarzenegger taking the boardroom reins from Donald Trump, premiered Monday night on NBC.

Boy George, Carnie Wilson and Motley Crue singer Vince Neil represent the music world and all three were central to the premiere.

In Monday night’s second challenge, which was to write and record a song and produce a music video for Trident gum, Boy George — who is in recovery — was upset that Vince was drinking wine during the recording of the song. George said he “didn’t want to be around that,” while Vince, snapped back with, “I’m way over 21,” adding that it relaxes him.