Aerosmith For Your Arcade?

Aerosmith is the next band that gets pinball fame with their new new arcade-quality pinball machine that includes nine of their hit songs.

Created by Stern Pinball in Elk Grove Village, the machine captures the excitement of a concert experience, according to an official statement from Stern. As players score more points on the special concert-arena playing field, the music and game sounds get louder. But the fun will cost you, an estimated $6k for the basic machine and almost $9k for the deluxe. Something worthy for the man cave in 2017 and beyond.

