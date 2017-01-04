Doors- Debut Album Released 50 Years Ago Today

The Doors released their self-titled debut album 50 years ago today (January 4th, 1967).

The album had a great impact when it was released in 1967, especially after its second single, an edited version of the seven-minute “Light My Fire,” became one of the year’s biggest hits. It has since sold more than 20 million copies and been included in both the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry and the Grammy Hall of Fame.

The two living Doors, guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore, will be on hand today (Wednesday) when the city of Los Angeles declares “Day of The Doors” in L.A. The ceremony will take place near Venice Beach, where where singer Jim Morrison and keyboardist Ray Manzarek first proposed starting the band and where they later would rehearse.

Densmore recently recalled the reaction the band used to get from audiences before the release of their debut album made their music more familiar to people.