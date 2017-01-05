James VanOsdol

6 things you may not know about Billy Joel

Billy Joel returns to Wrigley Field August 11, making it his sixth time playing there and making him the first artist to play Wrigley four years in a row.

Tickets go on-sale January 13th at 10:00am, and we’re giving away tickets all weekend starting at 9:00am on Friday, January 6th.  To get you ready, here are 6 things you may not know about the Piano Man:

1. He’s won 6 Grammys and earned 23 Grammy nominations.

2. He tried to kill himself once… with furniture polish.

3. He got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2004.
4. He went to Woodstock, but didn’t stick around. He says the bathrooms there were too disgusting.

5. He once talked about starting up a supergroup with Sting and Don Henley.

6. Very early in his career, he was in a metal band. Nope. Not kidding:
