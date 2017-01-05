Search
Music
Playlist
Program Schedule
Podcasts
Mancow Morning Show Podcast
Rock History Podcast
Airstaff
Mancow Morning Show
Lyndsey Marie
Tim Virgin
Pyke
James VanOsdol
April, Loop Rock Girl
Rockin’ Rides
Features
The Latest
Music Features
Rock History
Babe of The Day
Official Loop Bars
Concerts & Events
Contests
Loyal Loopers
Become a Loyal Looper
Update Your Profile
Pictures
Videos
Station
Station Info
Learn About Cumulus Digital Mail – Advanced Email Marketing
Advertise With Us
Employment Opportunities
Internships
Loop Rock Girl
Mobile
Text Alerts
97.9 The Loop App – Apple
97.9 The Loop App – Google Play
97.9 The Loop App – Amazon
Games
Metallics-5 Days in the Life
January 5th, 2017
| Pyke
97.9 The Loop Contests
Roger Waters
Bon Jovi
Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular
Dead and Company at Wrigley
The Latest on 97.9 The Loop
Unappreciated bass players join support group
Metallics-5 Days in the Life
Led Zeppelin get a taste of Cali for the very first time ( Loop Rock History 1/5)
32 Top Selling Selling Rock Bands of All-Time
Recently Played
Babe of the Day
Upcoming Concerts and Events
2017 Progressive Chicago Boat RV and Strictly Sail Show
1/14/17 – Loop Rock Girl Calendar Signing with April Rose
1/21/17 – Monsters of Mock II
2/1/17 – Tesla at Star Plaza Theatre
2/10/17-Foghat at the Arcada Theatre
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Contest Rules
Advertise With Us
Station Info
EEO Report
Employment Opportunities