Block Crowes Tribute to a Friend

Three former members of The Black Crowes have released a tribute to their late bandmate, keyboardist Eddie Harsch.

The Magpie Salute, led by Rich Robinson and featuring Marc Ford and Sven Pipien, posted a video of their final rehearsal with Harsch before his death on November 4th. The clip features a brief interview with him and then a live performance of Delaney and Bonnie’s “Comin’ Home.” Check it out on YouTube.

Rich Robinson says, “This recording came from the last time I got to play with Eddie. He was my friend and musical teacher. His mastery and subtlety will forever be an inspiration.”

The Magpie Salute will play their first-ever show on January 19th in New York.