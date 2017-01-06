Tony Iommi -Latest Health Scare Is No More

Good news for Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi. The lump doctors recently found in his throat is not cancerous.

He tells online radio’s Planet Rock, “I had the treatment when I got back from [touring] South America. I went in for the throat [operation]. They found a lump at the back of my sinus, in the throat, and we had to have it checked in case it may have been cancerous. But it turns out it wasn’t, which I found out Christmas Day, which is brilliant. So far [I’m all good]. I daren’t say that. I’ll probably fall down the stairs now.”

Iommi, whose lymphoma is in remission, and Sabbath start the final leg of their farewell tour on January 17th in Cologne, Germany. The last dates are February 2nd and 4th in their hometown of Birmingham, England.