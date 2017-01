Metallica played their first show of 2017 tonight in Seoul, Korea, and it included their first live performances of two cuts from Hardwired…to Self-Destruct.

Because of the time difference with the U.S., the show is already in the books, and fan-shot video of the premiered songs, “Now That We’re Dead” and “Halo on Fire,”

http://https://youtu.be/2fxgo3t6mPg

http://https://youtu.be/Fs7farnkn8Y