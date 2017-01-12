Taco Bell’s fried chicken shell chalupa is the latest insane fast food creation

Taco Bell’s going to start selling a chalupa housed in a shell made entirely of fried chicken. If a celebrity chef had come up with the idea, critics might call it “innovative,” “brilliant” and “daring.” Instead, the online commentary has treated the creation as an abomination of food science:

But Taco Bell isn’t the only chain to go all “mad scientist” on fast food. Consider the following…

Pizza Hut’s Doritos Crunchy Crust Pizza (Australia-only):

Why stop there? Here’s the Pizza Hut Hot Dog Crust pizza:

Dunkin Donuts in China offered a pork-and-seaweed donut (that noise you hear in the background is me vomiting up every last trace of food in my stomach).

British supermarket chain Tesco sold a “Lasagne Sandwich” for people who wanted pasta-on-the-go.

And then there’s the KFC Double Down. Without this all-important culinary leap forward, the chicken shell chalupa simply wouldn’t be possible.