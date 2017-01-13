Search
Music
Playlist
Program Schedule
Podcasts
Mancow Morning Show Podcast
Rock History Podcast
Airstaff
Mancow Morning Show
Lyndsey Marie
Tim Virgin
Pyke
James VanOsdol
April, Loop Rock Girl
Features
The Latest
Music Features
Rock History
Babe of The Day
Official Loop Bars
Rock Girl Calendar
Concerts & Events
Contests
Loyal Loopers
Become a Loyal Looper
Update Your Profile
Pictures
Videos
Station
Station Info
Learn About Cumulus Digital Mail – Advanced Email Marketing
Advertise With Us
Employment Opportunities
Internships
Loop Rock Girl
Mobile
Text Alerts
97.9 The Loop App – Apple
97.9 The Loop App – Google Play
97.9 The Loop App – Amazon
Games
Actor and musician Drake Bell joins Mancow live in studio! (1/13)
January 13th, 2017
| Web Team
97.9 The Loop Contests
Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers at Wrigley
Dead and Company at Wrigley
Win tickets to Cheap Trick at Genesee Theatre!
Win Cash with New Year New You
The Latest on 97.9 The Loop
Roger Waters- Teases New Album
Kiss- Rock and Roll the Dice All Nite … And Play the Slots Every Day
ROLLING STONES: Sunday Night at the Movies
Metallica Collaborate With Pianist Again
Recently Played
Babe of the Day
Upcoming Concerts and Events
2017 Progressive Chicago Boat RV and Strictly Sail Show
1/20/17 – Led Zeppelin 2 at House of Blues
1/21/17 – Monsters of Mock II
1/21/16 – Air Supply
2/1/17 – Tesla at Star Plaza Theatre
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Contest Rules
Advertise With Us
Station Info
EEO Report
Employment Opportunities