Kiss- Rock and Roll the Dice All Nite … And Play the Slots Every Day

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley were in Braman, Oklahoma on Thursday where they broke ground on the first Rock & Brews Casino and Resort – an extension of their chain of Rock & Brews restaurants. Their partners in this venture is the Kaw Nation Native American Tribe. Projected to open in 2018, it will be the largest casino in northern Oklahoma.

Once complete, the complex will be spread out over 186,000-square feet with 250 rooms, a spa, fitness center, a casino with 1,500 slot machines, more than 50 game tables, off-track betting, a bingo hall, a 12,000-square-foot conference center, a ballroom, a Rock & Brews restaurant, luxury stores and much more.