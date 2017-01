Roger Waters has not taken a long holiday break — he’s right back to work on his new album, his first studio rock effort since 1992’s Amused to Death.

He’s posted a brief clip on Instagram showing him playing the bass along with a track while his producer, Nigel Godrich, runs the board.

Waters hopes to have the album out this year along . He kicks off his Us and Them tour on May 26th in Kansas City, Missouri.