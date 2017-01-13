Soundgarden- Feature Documentary Scrapped

The Soundgarden documentary from the producers who did feature films on Rush, Iron Maiden and Alice Cooper has been scrapped.

The film was first announced in 2014 by Scot McFadyen and Sam Dunn of Banger Films and would have teamed them up with director Reg Harkema as they’d done on Super Duper Alice Cooper. But in an “Ask Me Anything” session on the company’s YouTube channel, Dunn revealed that “at the last minute, the one-yard line, if you will, the plan kind of fell apart. Not everyone in the band wanted to do the film.”

Dunn did say they’re close to announcing a deal to do a documentary on Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell that will focus on the band as well as his time with Temple of the Dog, Audioslave and his solo career.