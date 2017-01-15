10 albums that influenced me as a teenager

I’m late to this, but one of the big trends on Facebook this week was sharing 10 albums that made a lasting influence on you as a teenager. Here are 10 that come to mind for me (with representative videos from each album):

David Bowie “Station to Station”

Peter Gabriel “Security”

AC/DC “Highway to Hell”

Psychedelic Furs “Talk Talk Talk”

Rush “Moving Pictures”’

Iggy Pop “Lust for Life”

Rolling Stones “Some Girls”



Roxy Music “Country Life”

Led Zeppelin “Physical Graffiti”

The Clash “London Calling”