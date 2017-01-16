Steven Tyler John Lennon -Their Cars Among Scottsdale Auction Highlights

Cars owned by Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and John Lennon are among the many autos headed to the block this week at Barrett-Jackson’s annual eight-day auction in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Tyler’s stunning 2012 Hennessey Venom GT Spyder — the fifth of only 12 Venom GTs ever created and the first Spyder convertible — will be bid on this Friday, with 100% of the hammer price going to Janie’s Fund, a philanthropic initiative created by Tyler to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect.

The car Lennon once owned is a 1956 Austin Princess that was featured in documentary film Imagine: John Lennon. Lennon himself unusually customized the vehicle with two rows of airline seats, complete with ashtray arms. It’ll being auctioned on Saturday, as will special autos owned by Dale Earnhardt Junior.