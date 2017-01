Yet another Black Sabbath compilation will be released on February 3rd, the day before the group plays its final gig.

The Ultimate Collection features 31 tracks picked by Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler, and will be available as a two-CD set, in a four-LP set and digitally. Bill Ward was apparently not consulted on the track listing, even though he’s the drummer on all of the songs.

Sabbath close out The End tour on February 4th in their hometown of Birmingham, England.