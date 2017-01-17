Search
The Cowboy Craze Hits The Mancow Podcast for 1/17
January 17th, 2017
| Web Team
97.9 The Loop Contests
James Taylor with Bonnie Raitt
The 12 Days of Zeppelin
U2
Billy Joel
The Latest on 97.9 The Loop
GUNS N’ ROSES: Adler’s Mom Has Book Coming
Ratt- Battle Over the Name Continues
Black Sabbath -Yet Another Compilation
A Legendary Collaboration Finally Sees The Light Of Day (Loop Rock History 1/17)
Upcoming Concerts and Events
1/20/17 – Led Zeppelin 2 at House of Blues
1/21/17 – Monsters of Mock II
1/21/16 – Air Supply
1/27/17 – Meet April Rose at the Chicagoland Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo
2/1/17 – Tesla at Star Plaza Theatre
