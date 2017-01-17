You wanted the rest, and you got the rest: 10 deep KISS cuts

Ready for Kiss at Chicago Open Air 2017? In order to do justice to a list of 10 deep Kiss cuts, I recruited major Kiss fan Abe Kanan to split the list with me:
ABE’S LIST
“Take Me” (Rock and Roll Over)
“Mr. Speed” (Rock and Roll Over)
“Hide Your Heart” (Hot in the Shade)
“Crazy Crazy Nights” (Crazy Nights)
“Uh All Night” (Asylum)
____
MY LIST
“Dark Light” (Music from the Elder)
“Parasite” (Hotter Than Hell)
“Charisma” (Dynasty)
“King of the Night Time World” (Destroyer)
“I Still Love You” (Creatures of the Night)