You wanted the rest, and you got the rest: 10 deep KISS cuts

Ready for Kiss at Chicago Open Air 2017? In order to do justice to a list of 10 deep Kiss cuts, I recruited major Kiss fan Abe Kanan to split the list with me:



ABE’S LIST

“Take Me” (Rock and Roll Over)

“Mr. Speed” (Rock and Roll Over)

“Hide Your Heart” (Hot in the Shade)

“Crazy Crazy Nights” (Crazy Nights)

“Uh All Night” (Asylum)

____

MY LIST

“Dark Light” (Music from the Elder)

“Parasite” (Hotter Than Hell)

“Charisma” (Dynasty)

“King of the Night Time World” (Destroyer)

“I Still Love You” (Creatures of the Night)