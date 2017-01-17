James VanOsdol

You wanted the rest, and you got the rest: 10 deep KISS cuts

Ready for Kiss at Chicago Open Air 2017? In order to do justice to a list of 10 deep Kiss cuts, I recruited major Kiss fan Abe Kanan to split the list with me:

ABE’S LIST

“Take Me” (Rock and Roll Over)

“Mr. Speed” (Rock and Roll Over)

“Hide Your Heart” (Hot in the Shade)

“Crazy Crazy Nights” (Crazy Nights)

“Uh All Night” (Asylum)

MY LIST

“Dark Light” (Music from the Elder)

“Parasite” (Hotter Than Hell)

“Charisma” (Dynasty)

“King of the Night Time World” (Destroyer)

“I Still Love You” (Creatures of the Night)

