Another Soundgarden re-issue is on the way.

The band’s full-length debut album, 1988’s Ultramega OK, will be released on March 10th. It’s been remixed and remastered for this CD and digital release, and comes with six previously unreleased demos as well as previously unseen photos from Seattle photographer Charles Peterson.

The only albums Soundgarden haven’t re-issued since they reunited in 2010 are 1989’s Louder Than Love and 1996’s Down on the Upside.

