Wrigley Field Is Your Happy Place

Weather got you down? Cheer up buttercup, we’re less than 3 months away till baseball is back at Wrigley Field. Cubs fans are still smiling after the World Series win in November, and for good reason. CNN just named Wrigley Field as one of the 15 Happiest Places on earth. CNN writes,

“Wrigley Field, on a warm summer night when the breeze off Lake Michigan makes the flags flutter and your cheeks flush with relief from the damp heat. No matter where you sit, you are close to the field, which makes you feel both the intimacy of the game and the immensity of it. The players, standing just feet away from you, feel like giants. And the vendors in the stands hawking hot dogs and beers and Italian ice really are a study in that particular species of Chicago native.”

The only other happy location on the list in the USA is at Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn in Owensboro, Kentucky….and hey, we’ll travel for pulled pork.

