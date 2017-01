Gene Simmons will step away from KISS to play five solo shows around Wizard World Comic-Cons this year.

Simmons will perform on the Friday night before each convention, and the next day he’ll greet fans, pose for photo ops, sign autographs and conduct Q-and-A sessions. The conventions are set to take place in Cleveland March 18th and 19th, St. Louis April 8th and 9th, Philadelphia June 2nd and 3rd, Chicago August 26th and 27th and Austin, Texas November 17th and 18th.