Metallica- Hetfield Narrates Porn Doc

ames Hetfield of Metallica is the narrator of a new documentary about the dangers of porn.

Addicted to Porn: Chasing the Cardboard Butterfly by director James Hunt “dissects the impact of pornography on societies around the globe, from how it affects the brain of the individual, to how modern technology leads to greater exposure to youth, to watching it literally tear a family apart.” The film will hit video on demand in April.

This isn’t Hetfield’s first time using his pipes for something besides singing — he was the narrator for the 2014 History Channel series The Hunt.